You all made my day at our Veterans Day Program this year by surprising me with the One Class at a Time check for our field trip to the Civil War at Pleasant Hill. I can not express how much I appreciate your support for our continuing lifelong educational values that we hope to instill in our students.
The grant helped me and our Social Studies dept take our 7th grade students to the Civil War battlefield at Pleasant Hill. Our students had a great time going and learning about different flags, tools, weapons, and the daily life of soldiers who lived through this battle.
...thank you once again for choosing my idea for the grant. It means the world to me! Thank you for helping make a real difference in the lives of the students we serve. I have attached a few pictures for you to see from our field trip, please share these with the other committee members! Hope you all are doing well!
Chris Kourvelas "Coach K", Elm Grove Middle School
