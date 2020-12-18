BOSSIER CITY, L.A. - Elena Patronis of Airline High School has been selected as the winner of the different award and the recipient of the One Class at a Time $1,000 grant.
Elena is a Spanish teacher and wants to help virtual students, both Spanish and non-Spanish speaking, learn Spanish through reading stories and doing activities online.
Ms. Patronis described her Spanish online learning proposal, "We do stories in class, we read stories in Spanish, and that platform offers a lot of reading that the students can do."