SHREVEPORT, La. - This year's Northwest Louisiana Go Red for Women luncheon will be having an online auction with great items to bid on.
Some of the items include:
- Hammock Cove Antigua getaway that includes seven nights of luxury waterview villa accommodations for up to two villas double occupancy at the following Caribbean waterfront resort
- Golf for four plus cart at East Ridge Country Club
- Private wine tasting experience for six, including a basket with three wines, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and an assortment of items
- A pearl necklace, pearl earrings, pearl cuff bracelet, and a $500 Lee Michaels gift card
- Chefs table experience for four at Cypress by the Revenir
To see all of the items and cast your bid, click here.
Attendance is not required to bid and win. Bidding opens tomorrow at noon and will close on February 28.
This year's NWLA Go Red for Women luncheon will be on Feb. 28. For more information, click here.