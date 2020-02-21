SHREVEPORT, La. - A restaurant in Shreveport is going back to serving from its state-of-the-art food truck.
On Feb. 20, Ono Hawaiian Grill announced on its Facebook page that the restaurant will shut down its brick and mortar on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 2:00 p.m.
Ono Hawaiian Grill is currently located at 4015 Fern Ave. in Shreveport. The restaurant has encouraged its customers to stay tuned for any future announcements on the locations of the food truck.
On Sunday, the community and loyal customers of Ono Hawaiian Grill will be able to send off the restaurant and celebrate with a Highland Parade Pre-Party before closing at 2:00 p.m.
The Krewe of Highland Parade starts at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23. and has a slightly different route this year. This year’s parade starts at the corner of Fern Avenue and Gilbert Drive, turns left on Gladstone Boulevard, right on Creswell Avenue, right on Herndon Street, right on Centenary Boulevard, and ends on Gladstone Boulevard.
Coverage of the Krewe of Highland parade will air from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on KPXJ CW 21, ktbs.com and all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices. Parade coverage is brought to you by Laz-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries of Shreveport.
Related Content -- Krewe of Highland celebrates its 25th year with grand bal, parade