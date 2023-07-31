BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Bossier Sheriff’s Office Food Pantry received a substantial donation of canned and packaged food items from the team members of Bossier Federal Credit Union on Friday.
Credit union employees engaged in a friendly competition to determine which location could gather the most food donations. They managed to raise over 1,000 pounds of cans and packaged goods for Operation Blessing.
Operation Blessing, a non-profit food bank program operated by the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, provides a service to the citizens of Bossier Parish by accepting non-perishable food donations year-round. The volunteers from the Bossier Sheriff’s Posse and Ladies Auxiliary work to serve approximately 400 families across the parish with non-perishable food. The donations are a lifeline for elderly residents on fixed incomes and other individuals in who find themselves without access to food, the sheriff's office said.
Sheriff Julian Whittington expressed his gratitude to the employees of Bossier Federal Credit Union, acknowledging their "exceptional efforts" in making this donation possible.
"You all have done a fantastic job in bringing this donation to fruition. Thanks to your generosity, families throughout our parish will be blessed as they gather around the table tonight," said Whittington.
To contribute to Operation Blessing, contact the Viking Substation at 318-747- 8600 or drop off donations at 2510 Viking Dr.