SHREVEPORT, La. - The City of Shreveport is undertaking grassroots community efforts to help its citizens combat crime within their neighborhoods and homes.
As a part of Operation Safe Neighborhoods, the City of Shreveport is offering its residents equipment designed to give homeowners and law enforcement additional tools to assist with public and personal safety.
“Operation Safe Neighborhoods will be tremendous for our City,” said Mayor Tom Arceneaux. “As we continue to fight crime, having doorbell cameras is another way to assist the police in solving many of our crimes and also deter perpetrators.”
Equipment includes one video doorbell, installation, and a one-year subscription to security monitoring services. Applications are limited to one (1) per household.
“Public Safety is a priority of Government,” said Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor who authored the legislation for this initiative. “This is a critical tool to help ensure an added layer of security in our most vulnerable neighborhoods.”
“We are very encouraged by our citizens having the opportunity to embrace technology throughout our city,” said Chief Wayne Smith. “These types of cameras have proven to be an integral tool to law enforcement in deterring and investigating crimes in our area. We look forward to implementing these cameras and commend those taking action to keep our community safe. We encourage these citizens to contact the Real Time Crime Center to ensure that these cameras are registered so that they can be utilized to prevent and solve crimes in the area," Smith said.
The City will begin accepting applications for Operation Safe Neighborhoods beginning Monday at 12 p.m.
Program applications may be submitted online by visiting the Department of Community Development’s homepage and scrolling down to “Operation Safe Neighborhoods”.