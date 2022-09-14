SHREVEPORT, La. - Volunteers from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, Vantage Health Plan and Healthy Blue are handing out new coats to more than 1,000 children at Monroe, Shreveport and Bossier City schools this week.
The health plans are sponsoring these events through Operation Warm, a national nonprofit dedicated to providing warmth, confidence and hope for children in need.
"For low-income families in our community, buying new clothing for colder weather can be a hardship. Blue Cross is joining Vantage and Healthy Blue to make sure North Louisiana children have coats for the coming winter months," said Brad Bockhaus, Blue Cross Shreveport and Monroe regional sales director. "We have proudly sponsored Operation Warm events at area schools for the past several years. Community service and supporting families’ needs is an important way we fulfill our mission to improve the health and lives of Louisianians."
On Wednesday, Sept. 14, coats were distributed at Werner Park Elementary School in Shreveport.
The next coat distribution will be held on Friday, Sept. 16 from 8 a.m. - noon at Central Park Elementary School, located at 900 Central Park Drive in Bossier City.
Operation Warm is always looking to partner with compassionate individuals, community organizations, and corporations across North America to provide emotional warmth, confidence to socialize and succeed, and hope of a brighter future through the gift of a brand-new coat.
More details can be found at the Operation Warm website.