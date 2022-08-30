SHREVEPORT, La. - "Our Town" is a timeless, Pulitzer Prize-winning production coming to the stage at Shreveport Little Theatre this week.
KTBS 3's Terri Simmons sat down with actor George Sewell, who plays the lead role of the stage manager in "Our Town".
As a landmark in American drama, the production tells the story of a small town and follows two families through years of life changes.
"Our Town" is scheduled for September 1, 2, 3, 9, 10 at 7:30 p.m. and September 4, 11 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $23 for seniors, students, and active military.
Reservations may be made by calling SLT’s box office at (318) 424-4439 or here.