SHREVEPORT, La. - The gift of giving from the Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana is normally expected all year round from the community.
But since September, the organization has been working to gather toys for Northwest Louisiana families in need during Christmas for the "Angel Tree" project.
In comparison to previous years, the project is a little different due to COVID-19, but the organization is still doing their part to serve.
This year, a drive-up was organized for families who were designated to receive these gifts. The families who received gifts from the "Angel Tree" project are from eight different parishes, and 1,066 children got toys.