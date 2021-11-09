SHREVEPORT, La- Over the past year the U.S Postal Service in Shreveport has ramped up its operations.
Where in the past packages were sort by hand, now they also have machines which sort packages on their own. They scan a barcode on each package which sends it down a long conveyor belt.
When it reaches the correct zip code slot, the machines file it in the correct bin. From there, a post office vehicle can carries the packages out to homes and businesses.
The new machines can sort through two to three thousand packages hourly, meaning that your Christmas gifts are a lot more likely to be on time this year.