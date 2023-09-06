NATCHITOCHES, La. - The paddlefish species is in peril, and the Natchitoches National Fish Hatchery is working to grow its population.
The organization has been tasked with putting more paddlefish in Caddo Lake to see if they can survive in that environment.
"What we want to try to do is put 10-year classes of fish into Caddo Lake so we make sure once they are sexually mature they contribute to the population," hatchery manager Brett Hortman said.
The hatchery has been raising paddlefish in its facilities for the past six months. In recent weeks, about 1,200 fish have been tagged twice a week to ultimately result in 10,000 fish being put into Caddo Lake by the end of September.
"If we detect a tag we know it was raised at the hatchery. It gives us information like distribution, how big they grew, and the amount of time they were in the lake. It also tells us about the survivability of the fish that we stock," Hortman said.
Paddlefish are filter feeders and they filter out microscopic organisms in the water which helps filter the water, helps with water quality, and helps the food chain.
Paddlefish have existed as long as dinosaurs, and its closest relative is a shark. The reason for the population loss is because paddlefish eggs are used for American caviar.
"If you're removing a bunch of the females you're getting rid of a lot of eggs for them to reproduce and there such a long lived species it can take up to 15 years to get up to breeding size. The more you remove the more chance they have to breed in the future," fish biologist Emmet Guy said.
The hatchery will start surveying Caddo Lake next year to measure their progress.