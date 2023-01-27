Paddy in the Plaza returns to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Mudbug Madness is bringing back Paddy in the Plaza for the first time since 2018. It's happening March 17 on St. Patrick's Day at Festival Plaza at 101 Crockett St. in Shreveport. It will start at 3 p.m. and end at 11 p.m. Tickets purchased in advance will be $10 and $15 the day of the event.
There will be bands, food trucks, green beer, and Guiness.
A group of 20 volunteers planned the one-day event in six months and plan to make it an annual party.
Executive Director of Mudbug Madness, Mary Helen Marrs, talks about the importance of having these events, "Holding the festivals and events in and of themselves helps fulfill our mission, but then any of the additional funds that we bring in, we pump back into downtown. In the past we have offered marketing grants for other festivals and events that are getting started in downtown which also helps with capital improvements to Festival Plaza. "