SHREVEPORT, La.- The 32nd Paint Your Heart Out Shreveport is happening May 13, but the deadline to apply to get your home painted is Jan. 31. Volunteer groups of 15 to 20 people will paint homes in Shreveport for free. Professional painters will prime the homes before the volunteers paint. Getting your home painted for free is a $5,500 to $7,500 value.
To qualify to get your home painted you must be 62 years and older or have a disability. The applicant has to own their home and have insurance on the home. Approval is also based on household income and size.
A 2022 Paint Your Heart Out Shreveport recipient, Linda Scott says, "It puts Shreveport on the map as being a city that cares. A city that wants to improve themselves and the community. It builds the self-esteem. It makes the homeowner as well as the community and the citizens, feel good about their community. "
Applicants can apply online or call the city of Shreveport at 318-673-7551 for an application.
There will be 50 to 75 homes painted, and volunteer teams are needed. Teams have to be between 15 to 20 people. All participants must be 16 and older. Participation is free and one team captain will pick up all the supplies and bring them to the group's assigned home. All supplies and paint are paid for. The deadline to enter your volunteer team is the end of February.
There will be two volunteer orientations. One for new teams and one for veterans.
One team will receive the Willie J.C. Critton Spirit Award for making its assigned home look the best. Past teams have planted flowers, lawn work, and brought patio furniture.
After the event will be an appreciation party for sponsors, volunteers, and recipients. There will be live music, free food, and door prizes.
This program has gotten 17 hundred homes painted throughout its 31 years. Paint Your Heart Out Shreveport is federally funded by HUD Community Development Block Grant fund.