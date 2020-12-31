SHREVEPORT, La-- If you’re thinking about donating to a non-profit before the year is out, it’s not too late to do so and get a tax credit.
The pandemic made it difficult for non-profits to sustain. Many non-profits like Think First, had to review their budget this year. They rely on funding from grants and donors to operate.
Think First’s mission specializes in injury prevention. However, some of their efforts have been injured based on the uncertainty still surrounding the pandemic, especially going into the new year. Think first of the Ark-La-Tex is in this position. Although they fundraise throughout the year, Program Director Ronald fletcher says the pandemic made securing funds more difficult. “We work a lot on donors and grants and grants are always tricky... You can't rely on grant money as much as you rely on donors”, says Fletcher.
Think First gets some grant money from the Community Foundation of North Louisiana (CFNL). The organization is a community endowment that collects donations and distributes grants to various non-profits. Despite partial aid from them, Fletcher says Think First still struggles to offset their loses.
As the year comes to an end, CFNL CEO Kristina Gustavson, says they've seen an increase in donations. She says giving has been made easier by the Federal Cares Act. “Generally you can take deductions if you itemize on your tax return, but this year because of the Cares Act, you can take up to $300 if you itemize or not”, says Gustavson.
For more information about Think First (Ark-La-Tex chapter), click HERE.