MARSHALL, Texas - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently announced plans to allow the reopening of churches, but many pastors say it's not time yet.
Pastor Ryan Berryhill, senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Marshall, said Friday he misses his congregation but there are public safety concerns.
"And so it's just not the wisest thing to do in my mind," Berryhill said. "And really from what I'm hearing from government leaders, medical leaders, it is not the wise thing to meet together at this time when COVID cases are rising in our county."
Berryhill said he will continue to hold church services online and by using Zoom.