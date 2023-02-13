Alaska Discovery Tour with Patrick Dennis

Come along with Patrick Dennis on an Alaska Discovery Land & Cruise, September 6-17, 2023. Highlights include Fairbanks, Sternwheeler Discovery, Music of Denali Dinner Theater, Denali National Park, Tundra Wilderness Tour, Luxury Domed Rail, Anchorage, Hubbard Glacier, Glacier Bay, Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan, and Inside Passage. This 12-day trip includes 26 meals, hotel, and tour travel plus a 7-night Holland American Cruise .
Worry-Free Cancellation
Our industry-leading cancellation waiver offers travelers a full cash refund for the price of the tour, right up to the day prior to departure, minus the small cost of the waiver. Travel worry-free knowing if anything changes, you're protected.
Plus, you're covered on tour.
Our travel protection plan covers you on tour. If you have to stop your trip or return home early, need medical assistance or evacuation, suffer a baggage loss or delay; or are delayed on tour for 12 hours or more, you're covered.
Travel Protection is just $449 per person.
For more information, or to sign up for the trip, go to https://gateway.gocollette.com/link/1158851