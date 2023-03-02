LOGANSPORT, La. - Some call them sand bass and others call them white bass. Regardless, it is the same fish and fishing for them right now is red hot on the Sabine River.
This Saturday, two person teams will be on the river participating in the annual Barber Sand Bass Jackpot.
KTBS 3's Patrick Dennis spent some time on the water with Jana Barber and Dana Barber Smith to get some tips and hear why these sisters started the tournament.
There is still time to sign up. You can register in person at Garrett's Park boat ramp on Friday.