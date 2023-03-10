SHREVEPORT, La. - If you see a few more kayaks in the back of trucks over the next few days, there is a pretty good reason why. Round two of the Hobie Bass Open series is in town and anglers are currently practicing for the weekend event.
A maximum of 225 anglers could compete on Saturday and Sunday on two of our area lakes known for producing big bass this time of year. They can choose between Lake Bistineau and Caddo Lake.
Caddo lake is where Patrick Dennis caught up with Cody Milton of Searcy, Arkansas, one of the favorites going into this weekend based on his history on the lake.