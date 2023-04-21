NATCHITOCHES, La. - For the second weekend in a row, the King Kat Tournament Trail will be on the Red River and hosting a kids fishing rodeo.
Last weekend, the catfish tournament was at Red River South Marina just south of Bossier City. Starting Friday, the trail will be fishing a two day event on the Red River down in Natchitoches.
Just like they did last weekend, they will host a kid's fishing rodeo on Saturday morning for kids under 15 in downtown historic Natchitoches.
Don't forget about the weigh in. It takes pace on Saturday around 4 p.m. along the Cane River riverfront area downtown. The fishing rodeo on Saturday morning is from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. and then the weigh in Saturday afternoon.