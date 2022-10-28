SHREVEPORT, La. - Halloween is fast approaching and that means Sci-Port is gearing up for Spooky Science.
Get your costumes on and get ready for some Halloween fun. Spooky Science is Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. It is FREE and there will be spooky Halloween-themed activities for the whole family!
There will be two costume contests for two age groups. The contest for ages 10 & under will begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by the contest for ages 11 & up. The top three of each contest will receive a winning prize.