BOSSIER CITY, La. - Cypress Point Nursing & Rehabilitation Center is conveniently located just minutes away from Willis Knighton Bossier Health Center and Promise Hospital and near numerous doctors’ offices as well as the offices of other health care professionals. The warm and friendly atmosphere experienced here reflects the long tradition of quality care that was begun long ago by Ted and Marjorie Price – a tradition based upon our belief that what counts most in a nursing facility is resident care.
It's The Place To Be With Patrick D.