TOLEDO BEND - The Place to be with Patrick D. is on the water lately. He has been doing a little fishing the past four days, including a certain lake that has been producing hogs. Hogs? Yeah, big fish! Some call them hogs, some toads, some lunkers. It all means big bass and that is what people are catching on Toledo Bend.
Back on Feb. 11, Bill Cook of Houston made history on Toledo Bend. He set a new lake record with a 15.67 lbs. bass. But why is this happening? Why is Toledo Bend producing more 10+ lbs. bass this year and making headlines? They have what they call the Toledo Bend Lunker Bass Program that documents bass caught on the lake 10 lbs. and higher and it records them each year from May until May. From May of 2022 until the end of the year, they recorded six lunkers. Since January first we have recorded 32 more. Just so you know, most will be recorded during the first few months of the year due to the spawn.
So why is this happening? It is all about the grass when it comes to catching big bass. And in most cases, it is about the water level and not about the spraying on the lake to kill salvinia. Also, while electronics like livescope help to locate fish, some believe the return of grass is the biggest factor for producing bigger fish and catching them.
Remember, It's the Place to be with Patrick D.