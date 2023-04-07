SHREVEPORT, La- Join Patrick Dennis and Ronnie Humphrey this week for Track Talk. There is a lot going on both on the track and off. They are talking about Richmond, Bristol and penalties.
Richmond...Bristol...Penalties. Lots to talk about this week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local breaking news delivered as it happens.
News headlines delivered at 7:00 am Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at Noon Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at 4:00 pm Monday - Friday.
Weather forecast delivered at 9:00 am daily.
Keep up with all of our contests.