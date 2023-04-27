SHREVEPORT, La. - Have you ever heard of the prairie wetlands? If not, a new award winning IMAX film from Ducks Unlimited tells the story of its importance to water fowl and other forms of wildlife.
Patrick Dennis interviewed the CEO of Ducks Unlimited this week to learn more about this film called Wings Over Water.
Later in August, Wings Over Water will be coming to the Goodman IMAX Dome Theater at Sci-Port.
But listen up educators. There will be a special one time showing of Wings Over Water this Saturday at 1 p.m. at Sci-Port and you can get a free ticket. Tickets are limited and you must call or email Sci-Port to secure your ticket. Call 318-424-3466 or email reservations@sciport.Org.
So if you are an educator, you have a chance to see Wings Over Water this Saturday for free, but you must contact Sci-Port to secure your ticket.