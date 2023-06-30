July 4th is still a few days away, but July 4th weekend celebrations kick off Friday in Toledo Bend Lake Country.
This year, the Sabine County and Sabine Parish Chambers of Commerce are coming together to put on what they are calling a Patriotic Weekend on Toledo Bend.
It all starts Friday and wraps up on Sunday. The big day of events is set for Saturday with car shows, putt-putt golf at Toledo Bend Family Adventure Park, a pickleball clinic, live music, movies, a poker run on the water and so much more.
This is the first year for the Patriotic Weekend on Toledo bend. For more information, you can check out the Toledo Bend Lake Country Facebook page.