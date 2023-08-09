SHREVEPORT, La. – It’s Wednesday and it’s time to Paws to heal for our four-legged friends.
This week Kim Freeman, with Caddo Animal Services joins us on KTBS 3 News Midday to show us how we can make a big difference in the life of a furry friend.
If you’re interested in adopting, here are some of the agencies across ArkLaTex that you might want to contact.
Rescue VS shelter
Some of the benefits of adopting from a shelter are that you may be able to see many animals for adoption at their facility at the same time. Many shelters have a very simple or non-existent selection process and will allow you to bring home the animal of your choice the same day. Adoption costs are often lower than a rescue, but you may need to pay for additional veterinary care after adoption.
Some of the benefits of adopting a rescue are that they often know a lot about each of the animals in their care, as the animals may be in foster homes. A rescue can have a more complex selection process, which can take longer, but can help you adopt a pet that is more likely to match your home more easily. Adoption fees are often higher than a shelter, but often include vet care that would cost more if you paid for the vet yourself.
We’re here to help with the agencies listed below. We’ve also included some information on the difference between adopting from a shelter and participating in a rescue.
Thank you for considering pet adoption and for visiting the following sites for more information.