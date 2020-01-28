On this week's Paws To Care, KTBS 3's Midday Anchor Roxette Pietri sits down with the Founder of Pet Savers in Shreveport, Linda Shemwell.
Shemwell holds Nowell, which is currently available for adoption from Pet Savers. Her age is unknown, and Shemwell says she's the sweetest puppy with the saddest story.
Nowell has recovered from her condition, and she's ready for a new home.
We're here to help along with the agencies listed below. We've also included a bit of information about the difference between adopting from a shelter and taking in a rescue.
Look into more adoptable resources:
-Desoto Parish Animal Services
-Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana
Shelter vs. Rescue
Some of the advantages of adopting from a shelter are you might be able to see many pets for adoption all at once at their facility. Many shelters have a very easy or no screening process, and will let you take home whatever pet you want the same day. Adoption fees are often lower than a rescue’s, but you may need to pay for additional vet care after adopting.
Some of the advantages of adopting from a rescue are they often know a lot about each of the pets in their care, since the pets may be in foster homes. A rescue might have a more involved screening process, which can take more time, but can help you adopt a pet that is more likely to be an easier match for your home. Adoption fees are often higher than a shelter, but often include vet care that would cost more if you paid the vet yourself.