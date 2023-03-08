SHREVEPORT, La. - Dress up to save a pup!
Robinson's Rescue invites you to join us this Saturday, March 11th, 2023 for our largest fundraising event of the year: BEST IN SHEAUX, a dog runway show and gala, proudly presented by The William A. Robinson Foundation, benefiting Robinson’s Rescue.
Fourteen fur-ocious dogs will take to the Vanity Fur-themed catwalk and strut their fluff to win over voters for the coveted title of Best In Sheaux.
The winner of Best In Sheaux will be chosen by the public who can place their votes by visiting BIS2023.givesmart.com.
Votes are $5.00 each and there is no limit to the number of votes they can place. This year’s event will be held at Riverview Hall in downtown Shreveport, and it is open to the public at $100 a ticket.
The doors open and the fur flies at 6:30 pm. Your ticket gives you access to a fashionable and fun social evening featuring some of the cutest canines, our signature Tito’s “Pink Poodle” cocktail, complimentary Great Raft beer and wine, plus a cash bar, incredible raffle and silent auction items, and more!
Cheer on your favorite furry runway star with a room full of the SBC’s biggest animal lovers in support of Robinson’s Rescue. Our silent auction items, raffle tickets, and entry tickets can all be purchased online at BIS2023.givesmart.com.
Raffle winners will be announced following the runway show, and our silent auction will stay live online through Sunday, March 12th at 5:00 pm. You can bid, vote, and buy from anywhere!
Best in Sheaux raises funds for Robinson’s Rescue so that we can continue to provide free and low-cost spay/neuter services to underserved pet owners, to reduce the problem of animal overpopulation. Every animal we spay or neuter means there are thousands fewer animals born on the streets and ending up in shelters. By attending Best in Sheaux, buying raffle tickets, or taking part in the dog show voting and bidding in the silent auction, you are contributing directly to Robinson’s Rescue, and helping us achieve our mission to make North Louisiana a safer place for pets and the people who love them.
