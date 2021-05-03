MARSHALL, Texas - On February 1, 2021, the City of Marshall announced a once in a lifetime opportunity to its citizens to showcase their own beloved pets on murals in the new Marshall Pet Adoption Center.
In an effort to provide extra value to our citizen’s investment and sponsorships the City of Marshall has decided to make some improvements to this project.
As of May 3, 2021, there are now four levels of sponsorships available for purchase. At each level, the donor will receive recognition by name next to the name of their pet.
Lobby Platinum Sponsor 10”x10” photo= $395 (one or multiple pets, submitted as one photo). Platinum sponsors are very limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Only six mural spots remain available for sponsorship.
Lobby Silver Sponsor 6”x6” photo= $195 (one pet-limited). Silver sponsors are also very limited. As of today, only 24 mural spots are available for sponsorship.
Education Room Gold Sponsor 10”x10” photo= $295 (one or multiple pets, submitted as one photo)
Education Room Bronze Sponsor 6”x6” photo= $95 (one pet)
The registration deadline has now been extended to June 15, 2021, to allow our caring citizens, past residents, and visitors the opportunity to showcase their beloved pets in the Adoption Center lobby and education room.
All photos must include pet(s) only. The funds raised will provide the furniture, fixtures, and equipment in the new Marshall Pet Adoption Center. For more information, please call (903)-934-7995. Mural photos may be purchased in the City Manager’s Office at 401 S. Alamo Blvd., the Animal Control & Shelter at 607 East End Blvd. South, or at https://donorbox.org/adoption-center-mural-2 .