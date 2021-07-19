SHREVEPORT, La. - Looking to add a new family member to your home? A new pet is sure to liven things up and bring joy to the whole family.
The three dogs you see here are Banana Joe, Copperhead, and Sugarfoot. They're being care for by Ninna's Road to Rescue.
If you're interested in adopting a pet, there are lots of options.
Here are just a few of the agencies across the ArkLaTex that you might want to contact.
- Ninna's Road to Rescue
- Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana
- Louisiana Dog Rescue
- Texarkana Animal League
- Friends of Marshall Animals
- Caddo Parish Animal Services
Some of the advantages of adopting from a shelter are you might be able to see many pets for adoption all at once at their facility. Many shelters have a very easy or no screening process, and will let you take home whatever pet you want the same day. Adoption fees are often lower than a rescue’s, but you may need to pay for additional vet care after adopting.
Some of the advantages of adopting from a rescue are they often know a lot about each of the pets in their care, since the pets may be in foster homes. A rescue might have a more involved screening process, which can take more time, but can help you adopt a pet that is more likely to be an easier match for your home. Adoption fees are often higher than a shelter, but often include vet care that would cost more if you paid the vet yourself.