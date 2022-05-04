SHREVEPORT, La. - It's Wednesday and time to Paws to Care for our four-legged friends.
This week, we feature Bossier City Animal Control and find out how we can make a big difference in the life of furry friend.
If you're interested in adopting, here are just a few of the agencies across the ArkLaTex that you might want to contact.
- Ninna's Road to Rescue
- Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana
- Louisiana Dog Rescue
- Texarkana Animal League
- Friends of Marshall Animals
- Caddo Parish Animal Services
- Pet Savers
- Animal Rescue & Kare of McCurtain County
Shelter vs. Rescue
Some of the advantages of adopting from a shelter are you might be able to see many pets for adoption all at once at their facility. Many shelters have a very easy or no screening process, and will let you take home whatever pet you want the same day. Adoption fees are often lower than a rescue’s, but you may need to pay for additional vet care after adopting.
Some of the advantages of adopting from a rescue are they often know a lot about each of the pets in their care, since the pets may be in foster homes. A rescue might have a more involved screening process, which can take more time, but can help you adopt a pet that is more likely to be an easier match for your home. Adoption fees are often higher than a shelter, but often include vet care that would cost more if you paid the vet yourself.
We're here to help along with the agencies listed below. We've also included a bit of information about the difference between adopting from a shelter and taking in a rescue.
