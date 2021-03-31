MARSHALL, TX. - Mr. Jerry Cargill presented a check in the amount of $150,000 to the City of Marshall to assist with the construction of the new Marshall Pet Adoption Center.
According to the City of Marshall, this check represents the second scheduled installment of a commitment from Friends of Marshall Animals to raise $450,000 from private donors towards the construction of this much-needed facility.
