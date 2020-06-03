NATCHITOCHES, La - The protest against injustice was well organized and peaceful Tuesday in Natchitoches.
Two groups participated in the rally. One started at City Park, the other at the Riverbank Stage downtown.
In the end, the groups merged as one and their unity was undeniable.
Organizers Tremaine Washington, Julisa Lacour and Dominque O'Con are in their mid-20s. And each person said they felt compelled to do something about the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
They say it all started out as a simple idea and took off from there.
"Social media, honestly. That's really what took place," Washington said.
Lacour said her family motivated her to act.
"I have sons. So, anything that happens world-wide, here, local, anywhere," Lacour said. "Anybody dying. It doesn't matter. Black or White. It hurts."
Collectively, they all agreed that O'Con had the biggest influence.
"I got involved. I was the first one," O'Con said. "I made a post. Everybody got underneath (in the comments) and were discouraged."
That's when she met her two colleagues online.
"But I met two people who were very encouraged. That stood beside me and held me," O'Con said.
The police showed their support with a vehicle escort as one group marched downtown.
From start to finish, there were no negative aspects about the rally.
Many protesters said the event was a great form of community involvement for the city of Natchitoches.