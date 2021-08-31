SHREVEPORT, La - Two days after Hurricane Ida, the number of evacuees in a Shreveport shelter continues to rise. Families who spoke with KTBS aren't sure what their next steps will be as they wait to return home, but face the need to make money while in a shelter.
"I've already started putting in applications for places of employment and everything," said Jamie Antoine. "I done kind of got accustomed to it now. I'm going to be here is no other option for me. I'm trying to just start rebuilding ourselves slowly up out here."
Antoine evacuated with his wife, two-month-old son Jace, and grandmother-in-law. They came to a shelter in Shreveport on Jewella Avenue. He explained he began applying for jobs.
"I can't not go to work and get no money to feed him and everything," said Antoine. "He needed formula, diapers, all that stuff. I'm here. That's all I could say. I'm here now." After hearing the entire roof to his home was torn away during the storm, Antoine is now juggling the idea of moving to Shreveport permanently.
"I had to tell my wife, just kind of calm down and everything because she frustrated, you know, 'I want to go home'," said Antoine. "Everybody wants to go home."
Another family from New Orleans said they planned to return home in a few days, despite the lack of electricity in the city.
Dwayne Brown evacuated from the West Bank of New Orleans with several family members and friends.
"We're here and I don't know how long we're gonna be here for," said Brown. "I'm trying to get me a job tomorrow." Brown isn't sure what will be next for his family but plans to make money for now.
The shelter on Jewella Avenue has welcomed more people who have evacuated over the past few days. 95 people took shelter Saturday night going into Sunday. Tuesday morning, the number grew to 106 people. The Department of Children and Family Services runs the shelter on Jewella Avenue. A spokesman for the organization said the number of people coming and going depends on what is happening in South Louisiana. They will keep the shelter open for as long as it is needed.
Governor Edwards asked those who evacuated to other locations not to come back too soon to the impacted areas until their local parish government says it is safe to return.
"When the time comes for us to roll out, I really don't know what I want to do," said Brown. "I don't want to go back to New Orleans. I've been through this already. I'm 48-years-old, so I ain't got time to keep on going through the same thing."
"We basically trying to just restart our life all over again," said Brown. "That's the hard thing to do."