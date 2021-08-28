SHREVEPORT, La - Most, if not all hotels in the Shreveport/Bossier area are full after people evacuating Hurricane Ida drive in.
"Oh, god, it was crazy," said Mary Auzenne. "It took me at least four hours to find a room. I was lucky to find a Holiday Inn." Auzeene drove in with her family from their home in Opelousas, Louisiana. Auzeene's three-hour drive to Shreveport was shorter than the time it took to find a hotel.
Chelsey Zeringue and her mother Debra Clark had a six-to-seven hour drive coming from New Orleans. They skipped the traffic-congested route and went through Jackson, Mississippi to get to Shreveport. Chelsey and her mother were lucky to book a room early.
"We decided that we were leaving pretty early yesterday morning," said Zeringue. "So, getting the hotel was rather easy." However, the quick influx of visitors put a strain on the hotel industry.
"You can tell they were sold out quickly," said Zeringue. "Even family members who are here with us, we tried to get one maybe like an hour or so later at the same hotel and it was practically impossible."
After hotel searches on well-known travel sites for Saturday and Sunday stays, all hotels in the Shreveport and Bossier city showed they were booked with an exception of a few. KTBS called those that did show vacancies, those were booked as well.
One family stuck in traffic coming into Shreveport from Bogalusa, Louisiana had help from a family member to secure their hotel rooms. Daphne Butler drove in from Dallas to get rooms for her family. Hotels with rooms available told her they wouldn't' hold rooms but give them to people currently present.
"If you're wanting to book three-to-four rooms or however many rooms, you have to be here to get them," said Butler. "I had to literally drive 90-to-100 miles to get here, to get these hotels. So that my family can have somewhere to go."
Even with a booked room, this process of evacuating can bring on stress. Especially to those who've been through this before. For Debra Clark, this isn't the worse of it.
"The stress comes from sitting here waiting to go home to find out if your home and whatever is still intact," said Clark.