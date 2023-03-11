NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (WOAI) — Get excited Peppa Pig fans, because Peppa Pig is getting her own theme park in Texas.
Merlin Entertainments, which has brought LEGOLAND, Madame Tussauds, and SEA LIFE Aquariums to millions of Americans hs partnered with the Peppa Pig brand to create the Peppa Pig theme park.
"Merlin's platform and reach continues to grow in the U.S. as we build on the success of the world's first standalone Peppa Pig Theme Park in Florida. Given the incredible success of our LEGOLAND Discovery Center and SEA LIFE Aquarium in Grapevine, TX, the North Richland Hills community was a natural next step in our expansion and rollout," said Chief Executive Officer of Merlin Entertainments Scott O'Neil in a news release. "Merlin is the definitive partner of choice for brands engaging children, holding the research, care, experience and interest in bringing iconic brands to life through location-based attractions. Thank you to our friends at Hasbro for partnering with us to bring the playful world of Peppa Pig to this vibrant community."
The theme park is targeted at children in the preschool market. It will feature multiple rides, interactive attractions, themed playscapes, and shows.
Visitors will also get the chance to meet Peppa and her friends.
"The success of the Peppa Pig Theme Park has been phenomenal, and we are excited to embark on the journey again with our friends at Merlin to bring another park to the city of North Richland Hills, TX," said Matt Proulx, Vice President Location Based Entertainment at Hasbro. "Adding another Peppa Pig Theme Park for fans to experience continues our Blueprint 2.0 strategy of offering more meaningful ways for families to engage with our brands. We cannot wait for more guests to create lifelong memories with Peppa and her friends."
The theme park is set to open in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in 2024.
"North Richland Hills is known for its family-friendly amenities and activities and we could not be more thrilled to add Peppa Pig Theme Park to the mix. This will be a great addition to our community," said North Richland Hills Mayor Oscar Trevino. "Conveniently located next door to NRH2O Family Water Park, Peppa Pig Theme Park will bring more energy to an area already known as a destination for family fun. I'm certain it will provide unforgettable entertainment that keeps families coming back again and again."
For more information about the park’s opening, CLICK HERE.