PGA HOPE connects veterans and active service member through golf

SHREVEPORT, La. - PGA HOPE is an organization focused on bringing veterans and active military members together through the game of golf.
There are three sessions service members can partake in: one in the fall, spring and summer. The class meets every Saturday at Huntington Golf Course on Pines Road for six weeks until graduation.
Reg Adams, Huntington golf course director and PGA HOPE director, teaches the class fundamentals. A participant who has never golfed before will learn pre-swing fundamentals, in-swing fundamentals, full and half swings, chipping, and putting.
The class will go through graduation after completing a six-week session. During graduation, the class will play a few holes then eat lunch together. The goal is to spark interest in the sport so that the participants will continue to meet once a week and play a round of golf together.
"Everybody has a similar background, especially since we're all veterans. We pretty much have been on deployments and away from our families. So now that we're back in the civilian sector, we get an opportunity to tell sea stories or service stories, depending on what branch of service that you belong to. Coming out here, it just allows you to kind of get back and talk about things and reminisce about things that you enjoy when you were in uniform," said Refus Combs Jr., veteran and PGA HOPE participant.
The summer session starts June 24.
If you are a veteran or active service member who would like to participate in PGA HOPE or donate to the non-profit contact Adams at 318-673-7765.