TEXARKANA, Texas – In pickleball slang, a smash is an aggressive overhead shot where the ball travels fast with momentum, exactly what pickleball has been doing in Texarkana.
Saturday was an action-packed day with all skill levels and friendly competition at the Twin City Pickleball Tourney at the Sportsplex.
Trainer and coach at the Plex, Blake Morgan, said today we are playing pool play, round-robin style and then we will have a single elimination bracket to finish it off.
“When pickleball first came out, I said, ‘Oh, this is just a mini version of tennis.’” said Blake. “So, I started playing in here and the next thing I know is I laid the lines down, bought a net, and from there it has never stopped.”
Morgan says they play pickleball every day as long as they possibly can, it’s something they love to do and keeps them active.
Registration for the tourney was $60 per two-man team and first and second place were rewarded with cash prizes.