Pierremont Oaks Tennis Club is one of the many businesses that has been forced to close during the pandemic. It was shut down on April 16 along with all other tennis courts, private and public, by an order of Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins.
“The Shreveport Police Department actually physically came out on the court where I was last Thursday at 4:30, and an officer told me that we were going to have to close," said Grady Wilson, the general manager of Pierremont Oaks Tennis Club. "During that day on Thursday we had about eight doctors out there playing tennis. I talked to these guys, all day every day, and they assured me that what we were doing was safer than them being at work.”
Wilson says he believes community safety is the most important thing, which is why he put protocols into place prior to the shutdown -- closing all but one tennis court and requiring members to reserve it prior to playing to limit the number of people at the club, taking the gates down so no one had to touch them, and even providing new tennis balls to the players.
Even so, after explaining these safety measures on a Monday Zoom call with Mayor Adrian Perkins, Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond, and other Shreveport club managers, the mayor and Chief Raymond held their ground, keeping the courts closed until at least May 1st.
Pierremont Oaks relies on memberships to stay in business, and Wilson said they are already seeing members resign or put their memberships on hold. He says he hopes the shutdown does not last longer than May 1st.
In Louisiana there are still nine private clubs where members can continue to play tennis; eight of those are in south Louisiana.