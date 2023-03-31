SHREVEPORT, La. - Easter is just around the corner and you can hop on over to Marshall, Texas, for a good time for the whole family.
KTBS 3 spoke to organizer Natalie Stanley about what the Piney Park is offering this season.
Easter Egg Hunt Details:
Dates: Saturday, April 1 and Saturday, April 8
Times: The hunt starts at 10:15am
Other Info:
1. 10,000 eggs at each hunt!
2. Separate hunt area for ages 3 and under
3. Golden eggs with grand prizes hidden around the park!
Piney Park Activities:
*Easter Egg Hunts
*Pictures with the Easter Bunny
*Food Trucks - Food & Desserts
*Jumbo Jumpers
*Slides
*Barrel Trains
*Cannon Shooting
*Game Area
*Maze
*Photo Ops
Full Piney Park Spring Schedule - Dates & Hours:
Dates: April 1, 7, 8, 15, 22, & 29! (Every Saturday in April plus Good Friday)
Hours: 10:00am – 7:00pm