SHREVEPORT, La. - Easter is just around the corner and you can hop on over to Marshall, Texas, for a good time for the whole family. 

KTBS 3 spoke to organizer Natalie Stanley about what the Piney Park is offering this season. 

Easter Egg Hunt Details:

Dates: Saturday, April 1 and Saturday, April 8

Times: The hunt starts at 10:15am

Other Info:

1.       10,000 eggs at each hunt!

2.       Separate hunt area for ages 3 and under

3.       Golden eggs with grand prizes hidden around the park!

 

Piney Park Activities:

*Easter Egg Hunts

*Pictures with the Easter Bunny

*Food Trucks - Food & Desserts

*Jumbo Jumpers

*Slides

*Barrel Trains

*Cannon Shooting

*Game Area

*Maze

*Photo Ops

 

Full Piney Park Spring Schedule - Dates & Hours:

Dates: April 1, 7, 8, 15, 22, & 29! (Every Saturday in April plus Good Friday)

Hours: 10:00am – 7:00pm

 

