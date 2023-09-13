Shreveport, La. - September is hunger action month and KTBS is partnering with the food bank of North West Louisiana and Barksdale Federal Credit Union to make a difference.

Hunger Action Day, is during Hunger Action Month and is on September 15. You can drop off non-perishable food items to Barksdale Federal Credit Union on E. 70th street during normal business hours or make a financial donation and your gift will be multiplied by ten, if you give $100, the food bank can purchase food that equals $1,000.

According to Feeding America, "the month-long campaign will highlight the impact of food on people's lives and show how a meal goes beyond solely nourishing our bodies".

