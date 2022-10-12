MINDEN, La. - The 4th Annual Minden Maker’s Fair is coming to The Farm of Cultural Crossroads this weekend.
Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., you’ll find free activities for both kids and kids at heart.
Special guests include:
- LSU AgCenter Webster and Claiborne Parish Nutrition Education
- Webster Parish Libraries
- The Paint Pad
- TurnUp Dance Fitness
- Interactive pottery demonstrations.
- Glass Blowing.
- Free henna tattoos, balloon sculptures, face painting and so much more.
Over 50 vendors selling handmade goods, home baked goodies, and fresh food for lunch or early dinner.
The Farm of Cultural Crossroads is located at 419 East Union in Minden.