HOMER, La - Homer Police Officer Reginald Jackson says he wants to keep his community calm as they observe the reactions of other cities around the globe.
"I can understand the frustration," Jackson said. "I can understand the fear when you watch television and see what's going on."
Jackson says he has experienced some residents' anxiety while patrolling. And he wants them to trust the police.
"We try to do everything that we can in order to not escalate that anxiety in the community," Jackson said.
Terry Willis, Captain and Chaplain of Homer Police Department, says officers are aware of their dilemma.
"Every time we put this uniform on, there are some that completely despise us," Willis said. "The police officers want to go home at the end of the day. But yet, they realize that they've taken the pledge to uphold the law."
Willis says many times the motivation to continue serving comes down to a simple thank you from someone on the street.