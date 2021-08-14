SHREVEPORT, La- The push for local residents to get vaccinated continues. The Shreveport District Christian Methodist Episcopal Church held a pop-up clinic at the Shreveport West Center Saturday, aiding that effort.
"We want to get as many people vaccinated so that we will have some kind of defense against this virus that has devastated us in so many ways," said Larry Ander. He is the presiding elder of the Shreveport District of CME Church.
KTBS caught up with two people who chose to get vaccinated Saturday. They are in the younger age group at ages 27 and 30. They shared why they decided to get vaccinated.
"Just wanted to do our part," said Kyle Akers. "I've had COVID in the past and wouldn't like to get it again. And we're also traveling. That's one of the big things you have to have do these days," Kyle and and Taylor are considering trip to Italy and wants to get the shot to travel. For Taylor, she said talking to medical professionals helped in making her choice.
"I've just had conversations with a bunch of people that I trust, and that surround me, and they've gotten it and they've had positive thoughts about it," said Taylor.
In Louisiana, over 1.7 billion people have been fully vaccinated. While it sounds like a lot, it's less than 40% of the eligible population. In region seven, that encompasses Northwest Louisiana parishes including Bossier and Caddo, only 31.5% of residents are fully vaccinated.
"I might as well do it, you know, helps out, you know, get rid of all this lock downs and everything else," said Kyle.
While the church would like to help as many people as possible, 15 people were vaccinated Saturday.
"This delta variant is really affecting a lot of young people who think that they are probably not vulnerable to this to this virus," said Anders. "So we're hoping that we can get a lot of persons in that age group to come and be back vaccinated when we have it next Saturday,"
The next pop-up clinic will be held Saturday, Aug.21 from 10am-1pm. The address is 1007 Norma Avenue, Shreveport La, 71103