SHREVEPORT, La.--The Children of God nonprofit based in Mooretown is holding a pop-up clinic to give out free Covid-19 shots the group says it recognizes there's still a need to remove the stigma about the shot in some communities and that's why they are bringing the shot directly to those in need.
The clinic was planned in hopes of protecting more of the population against Covid-19 especially with the circulation of a new variant.
“With a lot of the things going on in the black community it was close to me being from Mooretown. Our reach extends beyond Mooretown, but charity starts at home then it spreads abroad. I reached out to every church in Mooretown I know everything is not our responsible, but we do have a responsibility to the people because if there was no church the people would have no hope if there were no people to church would have no mission,” said Andre Elias who founded the nonprofit.
The clinic—is collective effort amongst the churches in the community. If you are interested in getting the shot that clinic will take place this Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon. At the Clear Horizon and New Zion Apartment complexes on Illinois Ave.
First time shot takers get $100 and those getting their $50 just for rolling up their sleeve.