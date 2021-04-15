(SHREVEPORT, La) The Port City Fest and Bayou Classic combine for the first major sports event and festival in Shreveport-Bossier since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Area leaders and event organizers kicked off the festivities Thursday morning. "It doesn't matter if you're a Grambling Tiger or a Southern Jaguar, the Port City Fest will be a win for our community," said Shreveport mayor Adrian Perkins.
The game is the center piece of three days of events that include Party on the Red in Festival Plaza, Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m., until midnight. Everyone attending is asked to wear a mask, undergo temperature checks and observe social distancing guidelines. Covid responders will be on site to guide you through the process.
The game also scores a big win for the local economy. According to Brown this weekend's events have the potential to add up to four million dollars to the local economy.
The game is expected to draw 13,000 fans to watch Grambling State and Southern University faceoff in their 47th annual football faceoff. Even more are expected to attend events around the community. Click here for more information.
Shreveport Convention and Tourist Bureau president Stacy Brown says, "When the Bayou Classic game happens, sometimes more people come to the ancillary events than for the game itself. So, we're really looking forward to a having lot of people in our community."
Some tickets are still available. Kickoff is Saturday at 1:30 p.m., at Independence Stadium.