SHREVEPORT, La. - To celebrate Black History Month, members of the Shreveport Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. held a ‘Power of Prayer’ event at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church on Wednesday.
Many elected officials including Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux, SFD Chief Clarence Reece, SPD Chief Wayne Smith, and even former Shreveport mayor Cedric Glover joined in with the community to commemorate the event.
Prayers were led by multiple alumnae members, KOKA radio sponsor, and church pastors. The event also included live singing, piano, and saxophone performances to lift the spirits of the community that gathered at the church.
“[We had] the opportunity today to collaborate with KOKA radio station and the community…to pray for all of our ills, the things that are in need of prayer or need in healing,” Feamula Bradley, chaplain of Delta Sigma Theta, said.