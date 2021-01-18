SHREVEPORT, La. — In Shreveport, honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was the focus for church members at Praise Temple this Monday. They volunteered their time to give food to those in need. At noon, cars lined the lot outside of the church.
“I think Praise Temple is doing a wonderful job to help feed some of us,” said a woman who came to receive food.
They handed out food to around 300 families.
“And for Dr. King’s birthday, it's even beautiful,” she said. Over 20 volunteers joined to make this happen.
“We're excited today for this day of service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King,” said Founder and Bishop Lawrence Brandon of Praise Temple. “And of course, we do honor the life legacy and the love of Dr. King, but we also honor everyone who walked with him. Because if Dr. King was here today, he will tell you, he did not do this alone.”
Volunteers young and seasoned were there too, 10-year-old Braylon volunteers often.
“It felt good because we have to work a lot, we have to use teamwork, we have to cooperate, we have to use collaboration to get a lot of people that need food and need help...especially during this time of the pandemic,” said Braylon.
He also said it felt good to help give food to families.
“It's just to put a smile on people's faces, we have a lot of seniors that are in a car line right now. Because many seniors are on limited income, and then of course, many of them are afraid and so what we're doing is grab and go. They don't have to get out of the vehicle. We will open the back of their car door,” Bishop Brandon said.
The food given away today will help to feed those families for the rest of the month.
Praise Temple teams up with the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana to give away food on holidays and every Tuesday at their Bossier City location (1760 E Texas Street) from 4-6 p.m. The church also gives food away at their Shreveport location (4725 Greenwood Road) on Fridays from 4-6 p.m.