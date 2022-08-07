SHREVEPORT, La. - Pastors, political leaders, educators, and lay persons gathered together on Sunday, Aug. 7 to offer prayer for the city of Shreveport, the state of Louisiana, and the United States of America.
The prayer vigil, dubbed "Revival Around the Tents," was hosted by Shepherd N Sheep Ministry at Mt. Paran Baptist Church.
The ministry's founder, Inolia Johnson, said the group canvassed more than 1,200 homes in the Martin Luther King area.
"We have worked hard to get the gospel of Jesus Christ out," said Johnson.
A special prayer was also said for children returning to school.
The group plans to gather each night through Tuesday, Aug. 9 at the church, located at 1855 Russell Road.