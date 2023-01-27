SHREVEPORT, La.-Following a mass shooting in Shreveport's Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, community members, law enforcement and religious leaders gathered for a vigil to pray for peace and solutions to the violence that has been plaguing the area.
Sunday, January 22, eight people and three children were shot in a drive-by shooting in a family home at the corner of Sugar Lane and Northside Road.
The youngest shooing victim is a three-year-old child who was last reported in critical condition.
A 11:40 a.m. the following Thursday morning, Latounda Bryant, 33, died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital where she had been taken following the shooting, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office.
Bryant's death, the absence of a suspect in the shooting, and the frustration felt by community members lead to the organization of several vigils that were combined in an effort to bring the community together in prayer.
Pastor Calvin Kimble, Head Chaplin for the Shreveport Police Department was there to lift his community in prayer.
"So many of our citizens are tired of waking up on the television radio hearing about shootings. People are tired of this people want peace," he told KTBS at the vigil.
Police Chief Wayne Smith was also in attendance to encourage and uplift community members who are drained by constant violence in their area.
"Please don't let this meeting today be your last meeting. Don't let tragedy and horror bring you together to move forward. Move forward in life when there's not a time like this," said Chief Smith.
So far, three of the five homicides in 2023 have happened in the MLK neighborhood which falls in the 71107 zip code.
Last year, 71107 was the sixth deadliest in the city.
The vigil, held at Apostolic Deliverance Church just a few blocks away from Sugar Lane where gun violence took the life of Latounda Bryant, was a chance to call on God and pray for answers and healing to the community.
A main issue focused on at the vigil was the role parents play in raising children that know how to handle disputes without violence.
The shooting remains under investigation.